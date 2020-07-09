Ambazonia homemade bombs hit positions deep in Yaounde

An unknown Southern Cameroons group says its homemade bombs have hit targets in Yaoundé, following warnings that retaliatory attacks would hit deep in French Cameroun territory if the Biya Francophone regime did not stop its aggression against Ambazonians.

A spokesman for Southern Cameroons’s Restoration Forces said in a statement that Ambazonian Self Defense groups have not conducted any operation inside French Cameroun. But an audio aired in pidgin said that Ambazonian fighters used locally made bombs in the Yaoundé operation.

The audio also emphasized that legitimate retaliatory attacks would continue as long as the Biya Francophone regime pressed ahead with their war in Southern Cameroons and that Ambazonia fighters will continue to target French Cameroun military installations that are spearheading the aggression against the people of Southern Cameroons.

On July 1, 2020, French Cameroun’s Lieutenant Colonel Anaba was shot by unknown gunmen in Besongabang, a village some 3 km from Mamfe the chief town in Manyu County where there is a military barracks while he was celebrating his promotion. Lieutenant Colonel Anaba is currently in Douala where he is fighting for life in a military hospital.

French Cameroun and its leader Paul Biya launched a devastating war on Southern Cameroons four years ago in an attempt to subdue an uprising that is clamouring for an independent state known as the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The UN estimates that the war has claimed more than 3,000 lives over the past four years.

By Isong Asu in London





