Ambazonia Crisis: THERE IS NO LOCKDOWN FROM 10 JULY 2020

INTERIM GOVERNMENT OF AMBAZONIA STATEMENT: THERE IS NO LOCKDOWN FROM 10 JULY 2020

Fellow Ambazonians,

Today, Wednesday, 8 July 2020, the Interim Government of Ambazonia was inundated with calls and enquiries from Ground Zero and the diaspora regarding a Lockdown starting Friday 10 July 2020.

After consulting with other frontline movements of our struggle, your Interim Government is hereby stating that these rumours are inaccurate and unfounded.

As a government, the safety and security of our people in Ground Zero is our utmost priority and your Interim Government would consult with our self-defence heroes before making public notices of national significance.

These rumours are speculative and must be disregarded. Daily business and community activities within the territory of Ambazonia should proceed with vigilance and without interruption.

Our self-defence forces are called upon to perform their duty of protecting our people and their properties dutifully.

We have committed to getting our freedom and independence. At the core of our current challenges, let us remember that solidarity and integrity must be our companions in this journey.

May God bless you all.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia







