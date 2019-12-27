African Football: CAF reschedules AFCON start date to January from June

The president of CAF Ahmad Ahmad is said to have confirmed that the starting date of the 2021 AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon will see a major back track from June to January.

CAF had before this year shifted the date to mid year, reason why this year’s competition in Egypt was played in June.

CAF has sited unfavourable climatic conditions in Cameroon to buttress the decision which many pundits believe could pin the host nation once again to the wall.

Remember Cameroon was to host the 2019 edition of the AFCON but was stripped off their rights owing to lateness in completing the host facilities among others.

As things stand Cameroon has just about 12 months to completely be ready and host the competition in January 2021.

Source: Africa News



