African Development Bank: Going, going, gone

President of the African Development Bank AFDB Akinwunmi Adesina is in the news! A brewing crisis of succession at the Apex lending institution has put the highly reputed Nigerian former Agriculture minister in murky waters or to put it clearly, intense scrutiny. But support for him is increasing. The latest, from his country Nigeria.

Africa’s largest economy has opposed calls by the US treasury for an independent probe into whistle-blower allegations that Adesina awarded contracts to friends and relatives. An earlier, internal investigation had cleared him. On Tuesday, Nigeria’s leader Muhammadu Buhari met with Adesina, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

After that meeting, the country says it stands solidly behind the reelection of Adesina. Interestingly, it is not alone in this. Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone too are backing Adesina, who has also won praise from the African Union, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and is now gathering support on social media via #IStandWithAdesina.

But the dispute has drawn in other AfDB members. Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the UK are amongst those supporting the U.S. call for an external investigation.

There are many concerns. Thie issue to many is a bigger fight. For some this is all about US pressure. With us this morning is Piet Rampedi, Editor of the African times in Johannesburg South Africa.

Source: Africa News





