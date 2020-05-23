58 years of annoying Ambazonians: Biya regime awards toll project to French firms

The French companies RAZEL-BEC (FAYAT Group) and Egis projects are to work on a road tolling project in Cameroon. The two firms signed a €230 million PPP contract for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of 14 road toll plazas in the country.

The two companies have established TOLLCAM in Cameroon for the purposes of this contract, in which they hold equal stakes. Through TOLLCAM, RAZEL-BEC and Egis signed a partnership contract with Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works and the Minister of Finance for the project

Cameroon-based TOLLCAM is a 50:50 subsidiary of RAZEL-BEC and Egis and will be in charge of the execution of this contract over a period of 20 years. This project is of note as it will provide Cameroon with modern and secure toll facilities on its road network.

The works to build the new tolling facilities will start as soon as the financing is in place and are anticipated to be completed in 2022.

The operation and maintenance of the toll facilities will then be carried out by TOLLCAM, while the tariff policy remains the responsibility of the State of Cameroon.

Source: World highways.com





