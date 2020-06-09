5 Ambazonia prisoners of conscience taken from Kondengui to unknown destination

Interim Governement Statement on Ambazonia Prisoners of Conscience taken From Kondengui to Unknown Destination

Today, the 9th of June 2020, the Interim Government of Ambazonia was briefed by its security services that five Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience, illegally detained at the Kondengui Central Prison were suddenly removed from their cells. The five Ambazonians were taken out of the prison at about11 am by a battalion of heavily armed Gendarmerie officers and transported in a mini bus to an unknown destination.

The five Ambazonian Prisoners of Conscience are;

Fuh LutherChe

Jones Njilah

AnyamNjim Austin

Abang Ramsey Jafara

TitaTebid

I have instructed our lawyers to engage without delay in the process of establishing their whereabouts and wellbeing. Every Ambazonian life matters and as a government, the safety and security of our people is our foremost concern.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia is putting the regime in Yaoundé on notice that it is communicating this matter with its international partners over the coming hours.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia will make regular updates on this matter as we gather the facts from our legal team.

Thank You

Dabney Yerima

Vice President

Federal Republic of Ambazonia





