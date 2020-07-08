419: Two Cameroon nationals, Filipina arrested over black dollar scam

Authorities on Thursday arrested two Cameroon nationals and a Filipina involved in the black dollar scam in Makati City.

One of those arrested was Cameroon national Chubmh Ngeibuh Festus alias James Morgan, 37, according to John Consulta in an exclusive 24 Oras Weekend report on GMA News this Saturday.

The other Cameroon national suspect was identified as Etimbe Eyonga.

Four operatives came together to handcuff Festus when he resisted the arrest after authorities raided their hotel.

Filipina suspect Jinky Candelaria was also arrested.

Police recovered P3 million marked money from the suspects.

According to authorities, the Cameroon nationals were making dollars using machines, chemicals, and black paper.

The suspects target businessmen in the province whom they encouraged to invest in.

One of the victims reported the illegal activity to the authorities. Police said the suspects took more than P4 million from their victims.

