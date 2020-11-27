3 soldiers killed in Ambazonia firing: Ndian SDO

Three Cameroun government army soldiers were killed on Thursday by Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Prime Minister Dion Ngute’s constituency.

Cameroon Intelligence Report sources revealed that the Cameroon government soldiers were on a patrol in Ekondo Titi where they reported came under attack.

In a statement addressed to the Minister for Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, the Senior Divisional Officer for Ndian said “A patrol of soldiers of the 21st Marine Rifle Battalion was ambushed by separatists on Thursday morning. The separatists opened fire. Three of our soldiers were killed,” Nwafua Lawrence Forwang concluded.

This new Ambazonia Restoration strike in the ranks of the French Cameroun army comes a week after that of November 19 during which two gendarmes and a civilian were killed in Kissem in Bui County in the Northern Zone.

The Biya Francophone military authorities have regularly announced the strengthening of security in Southern Cameroons in the wake of attacks on schools.

Biya’s kinsman Joseph Beti Assomo recently chaired a meeting with military leaders during which he prescribed the strengthening of French Cameroun security apparatus in Ambazonia. But the situation seems to be deteriorating.

As a reminder, Southern Cameroons have been shaken since late October 2016 by corporatist demands from teachers and lawyers. In October 2017, these demands led to an armed conflict between the Francophone dominated army and Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups.

According to the UN, the conflict has already resulted in more than 3,000 deaths and at least 700,000 internally displaced persons with children paying the highest price. According to UNICEF, more than 800,000 children have been deprived of education as a result of the conflict in Southern Cameroons.

By Fon Lawrence







