100 Republicans endorse Joe Biden for US president

Almost 100 former Republican lawmakers and officials have endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe for the November 3 presidential election.

Following the endorsement of Biden on Thursday, the new group, Republicans & Independents for Biden, which is led by former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman (R) said that its “sole mission is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States.”

“More than 180,000 Americans are dead from a pandemic that, with consistent leadership, could have been contained. Instead, it has been left to spin out of control by a President who ignored it, refused to lead, and endangered American lives,” Whitman said in a statement, according to the Washington-based the Hill newspaper.

“In this moment of great national crisis, we need to elect a leader matched to the moment, someone who can restore competence to the oval office and unify the country. Joe Biden is that leader.”

The Republican group also includes several former governors including former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R).

“Joe Biden is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity, which will serve us all well when he is in the White House,” Snyder said. “We must elect Joe Biden in November so that we can begin the arduous but essential process of healing America and putting society back on a positive path where civility and working together help us achieve great things as a nation once again.”

Earlier, 81 American winners of Nobel prizes in the fields of chemistry, medicine and physics endorsed Biden for president.

The Nobel Laureates signed an open letter appreciating the former vice president’s “willingness to listen to experts.”

“At no time in our nation’s history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy,” read the letter. “During his long record of public service, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research, and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country.”

Republican President Donald Trump is facing serious challenges for his reelection bid in November amid a deep divide in the nation over racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday found the Trump and Biden virtually tied in Pennsylvania, one of Trump’s key pickups over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D) in 2016.

Source: Presstv





