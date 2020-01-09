10 French Cameroun soldiers killed in Ambazonia ambush (Video)

Ten French Cameroun soldiers have been killed in an ambush by Ambazonia Restoration fighters in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons, an Ambazonian Interim Government source told Cameroon Intelligence Report late on Thursday.

Poorly armed Southern Cameroons forces loyal to the exiled Southern Cameroons Interim Government opened fire on a Biya regime military post in Bambalang, killing all the soldiers and made away with their weapons.

The government in Yaoundé has not commented on the incident but a video posted on social media showed the Ambazonia Restoration Forces celebrating immediately after the attack.

The soldiers were on their way to Bamenda, the chief city in the Northern Zone to help protect candidates of the ruling CPDM crime syndicate and the so-called main opposition party in Cameroon, the SDF, when the Southern Cameroons Restoration attacked them, said our source.

Following the ambush, the fighters have vowed to attack any military post erected for the February polls in Southern Cameroons.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in the UK with files from Rita Akana